An 80-year-old pedestrian was killed about 10 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an ambulance as he was attempting to cross Gorham Road in Ridgeway, Ont., Niagara regional police said.

Oscar Morningstar of 3846 Elm St., Ridgeway, was dead on arrival at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie.

Regional police said the ambulance was carrying an unconscious patient to the hospital when Morningstar started to cross the road and stepped into the path of the vehicle.