An Olean man was charged with reckless driving after his pickup truck ran a car off the road shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Route 394, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies said the pickup, driven by Louis D. Cyr, 65, of 12th Street, was westbound when it crossed over the center line, forcing a car off the road.

The car, driven by Barry A. Oldro of Island Road, Randolph, crashed into an earthen embankment, deputies said. He escaped injury.

Cyr was arrested later by state police in Falconer. He also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to keep right.