Town of Ellicott police are looking for a motorcycle-riding bandit who made off with an undetermined amount of cash from a convenient store in suburban West Ellicott early today.

Police were called to the Boron station at Fairmount and Howard avenues shortly before 3:30 a.m. A man told the clerk he had a revolver. The clerk handed him the contents of the cash register. The robber was scene riding a motorcycle east on Fairmount Avenue.

No on was hurt in the holdup. Ellicott police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them.