A Mass of Christian Burial for the Rev. Joseph L. Jensen, founder and former pastor of St. Timothy's Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church, 565 East Park Drive. Bishop Edward D. Head will be the principal celebrant.

A parish Mass will be offered at 7 p.m. today in St. Timothy's with Auxiliary Bishop Bernard J. McLaughlin as principal celebrant.

Father Jensen, 75, died Monday (July 23, 1990) at his home in Buffalo. He will be buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

Born in Buffalo, Father Jensen founded and was appointed pastor of St. Timothy's on June 5, 1960. He served in the priesthood for 51 years.

During his years as a priest, he was an assistant pastor at St. Matthew's, St. Joseph's (University Heights) and St. James churches in Buffalo, as well as Precious Blood in Angola, St. Patrick's in Lockport and St. Mary's in Medina.

Father Jensen served as pastor of St. Mary's in Canaseraga and St. John the Baptist in West Valley. He was also the principal of Notre Dame High School in Batavia in 1951 and chaplain at the Carmelite Monastery in Buffalo for 12 years.

Surviving are two brothers, Paul Jensen of Cheektowaga and the Rev. John A. of Chile, and three sisters, Betty Eller and Marion Langenfeld, both of Williamsville, and Gertrude Sheehan of Huntington Beach, Calif.