Marla Maples, the woman who has been romantically linked to millionaire developer Donald Trump, says his estranged wife, Ivana, is a cold woman who is neglecting her children.

Mrs. Trump is "out every night in London and New York, going on dates to her society parties, while Donald is home raising the children," Ms. Maples said in an interview published Tuesday in the Daily News.

Mrs. Trump disputed the charges.

"I see my children every single day," she said through spokeswoman Lisa Calandra. "Donald sees them once a week at most -- and has gone weeks on end without seeing them at all."

Ms. Maples also insisted that Mrs. Trump "had to know" that she and Donald were an item. After all, she said, she would have.

When asked if she would marry Trump, Maples said: "Of course I would think about it, of course. This could be a story with a very beautiful ending."

But would she sign a prenuptial agreement? Never, she said.

"That makes the relationship too shallow. You fall in love with love, not money."