The South Towns Aquatic Racers' women's 400-meter relay was the only local first-place winner of the four-day Eastern Zone Senior Long Course Swimming Championships which concluded Sunday in the University at Buffalo's Alumni Arena natatorium.

The STAR relay quartet, which included Melissa Merchant, Becky Okoniewski, Jill Minich and Lisa Bartlett, was clocked in 4:05.11.

The best other local finishers were Grand Island's Ann Marie Wozniak (Amherst Swim Club), who took second in the women's 100 free at 59.75, close behind the winner, Margaret Grunow of New Jersey Wave, at 59.47. Also, Josie Cordero of Amherst SC took sixth in the event at 1:00.61.

Chris Plumb (STAR) took sixth in the men's 200 back in 2:16.88, while Ariel Rad (Peddie Aquatic Club, N.J.) won in 2:09.27.

The only double winner in closing night's finals was Rick Dzavik of the Peddie Club. Dzavik won the men's 200 fly in 2:07.93 and also took the men's 1,500 free in 16:10.07.

Other winners were: Women -- Rachel Pohola (New Jersey Wave) 200 back, 2:19.53; Stephanie Wrieder (N.J. Wave) 200 breast, 2:37.95. Salote Helu (Syracuse Chargers) 1,500 free, 17:36.42; Tara Ryan (Berkley, N. J. Aquatic Club) 200 fly, 2:26.39.

Men -- Judd Crawford (Somerset Valley, N.J. Club) 2:25.92; Steve Sheedy (Marist, N.Y. Swim Club) 100 free, 51.36.

The New Jersey Wave took the unofficial team title. Team points were unavailable.