Joseph D. Horlacher, trade specialist for the U.S. Department of Commerce, will discuss the vast array of trade development assistance available from the agency as he speaks to members of the Olean Chamber of Commerce at noon

Wednesday.

Horlacher will describe how the U.S. government can help American businesses open up trade opportunities in foreign countries.

Conap Industries is sponsoring the program which will be held ar the Old Library Restaurant and is open to the public.