ADVERTISING IS crucial to any business, regardless of size. But few small-business owners feel they can afford the services of a Buffalo agency, let alone Madison Avenue.

The result is many entrepreneurs attempt to be their own ad men. They launch do-it-yourself promotional campaigns, often with mixed results.

"When you're a small-business owner, every dollar you spend on advertising has to produce results," said Joel N. Martin, a local author of a book on advertising and marketing.

"Small businesses can't afford to have ineffective advertising," he said. "Yet, there is no shortage of bad advertising out there."

The 28-year-old Amherst native recently wrote and self-published "Advertising Trade Secrets," a 112-page book filled with helpful hints for entrepreneurs who don't have large marketing budgets.

Martin doesn't resemble those yuppie ad men portrayed on the popular television series "thirtysomething." And he isn't on the payroll of a local agency.

Like the audience for his book, Martin is a small-business person. Since his days at Amherst High School, the young entrepreneur has launched several successful companies and earned two college degrees.

"Advertising Trade Secrets" is based on Martin's own experiences with advertising as a businessman. He also says he reviewed more than 200 marketing texts as part of his book research.

"My book is an attempt to make the subject (advertising) as useful as possible," he said. "It's a practical book for non-marketers."

"Advertising Trade Secrets" focuses mainly on the fundamentals of advertising. Martin illustrates key points with lists and sample ads.

The book stresses that a business person can increase consumers' response to his ads by using a number of marketing tactics. The elements of successful advertising include:

Sales-oriented headlines -- Use headlines that provide information, not just pique curiosity. "The headline is the single most important element of your advertisement," Martin said.

Use subheads liberally -- These sentences normally are set smaller than the headline but larger than the body type. Subheads give people who glance at advertisements useful information and encourage a closer look.

"Many good advertisements are never read because they look like a chore to read. The easier you make your advertisement to read, the more people will read it," he said.

Make an attractive offer -- Don't just describe your product or service to potential customers. Ask people to buy it. Give them an incentive to make a purchase. A free give-away is sure to generate sales and inquiries, Martin said.

Include a guarantee -- Guarantees increase sales by raising consumer confidence. They remove the risk that causes many people to delay making a purchase.

Use testimonials -- Endorsements from people who have tried your product or service lend credibility and believability to your claims.

Reward immediate action -- Often people initially plan to purchase an item, but forget about it with time. Give them a deadline. If they respond by a certain date, give them a bonus.

Utilize a response device -- Make it easy for people to get your product. An "800" number, for example, allows consumers to purchase goods or services hassle free.

Martin says you don't have to be a genius to develop creative, exciting promotions. He urged entrepreneurs to study their competitors' advertising efforts and examine as many ads as possible. "You don't have to reinvent the wheel," he said.

Many people new to advertising make the mistake of assuming that, for every newspaper ad or radio announcement, they will receive a corresponding number of sales. Advertising doesn't work that way, Martin said, explaining consumers must see or hear a promotion repeatedly in order for it to sink in.

"Good advertising is grounded in good selling techniques," he added. "Advertising is simply an extension of your salesmen."

Martin currently is pursuing a doctorate in communications at the University at Buffalo. He hopes eventually to teach college students and conduct research in marketing.

In the meantime, the entrepreneur is writing a guide to sales methods and preparing "Advertising Trade Secrets" for a second printing.

Between 700 and 800 copies of the book have been sold for $14.95 each. The publishing company, Bristol-Hunter, is Martin's creation. The printing house is more fiction than fact; taking its name from a British seaport and "a very English word."

It took Martin three years to write "Advertising Trade Secrets," but he believes the book is timeless because it focuses on basic marketing principles.

"Advertising isn't only for big companies," Martin said. "If you have a product and you feel good about it, it's in your best interest to make consumers aware of it."