Thirteen passengers and the driver of a Greyhound bus bound for Buffalo from New York City were hurt early today when the bus swerved off the Thruway and rolled over in the Town of Newstead.

The driver was ticketed on a charge of using excessive speed on the rain-slicked highway.

State Police officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. But a 4-year-old girl was in serious condition in Children's Hospital with two broken arms and other injuries.

Police said six passengers -- including an 8-month-old boy -- were ejected from the bus when it went down a short embankment, rolled over and struck a knoll shortly after midnight in Newstead, 30 miles east of Buffalo near the Genesee County line. The ejected passengers -- all tossed out through shattered windows -- were apparently thrown clear of the wreckage.

"I had just dozed off, and then when I heard screaming I noticed the bus was turning over," Mabel Gordon, 45, of Edmonton, Alberta, said from her hospital room in Genesee Memorial Hospital, Batavia.

"After that, the bus went over and that was it," added Ms. Gordon, who had been visiting relatives in New York City and was returning home via Buffalo.

Terrified passengers cried out as the bus rolled over, shattering its windows and caving in its side panels and ceiling, passengers said. Mud and wet grass spattered the riders as they and their luggage were thrown about.

"I was getting really rammed around the bus, but good," said George S. Greene Jr., 16, of 361 Wyoming Ave., who suffered two broken ribs, cuts, bruises and a lump on his head.

"My head hit the side window, the right window, the left window, the ceiling," he said in St. Jerome Hospital in Batavia, where he was in satisfactory condition. "I had new clothes, and they're ruined. I was covered from head to toe in mud."

Six volunteer fire companies and ambulances from across Erie and Genesee counties were dispatched to the westbound Thruway after driver Steven McKnight, 41, of Brooklyn, lost control.

The injured, who included a third child, a 3-year-old girl, were taken to four hospitals in the Buffalo area and two in Batavia. The bus, on its way to Buffalo's Metropolitan Transportation Center, was traveling at high speed through rain when the accident occurred, said Trooper Roy Holmes, who responded to the accident with Trooper Nick Johnson.

McKnight was replacing a striking Greyhound driver.

"I think it was a combination of weather and speed," said Holmes. "Apparently, he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the shoulder of the road and overturned."

"It skidded off the highway, and went down an embankment," said Lt. Timothy Howard. "The bus skidded along its side and hit a raised embankment, which caused it to upright itself."

Troopers found the bus right-side-up with several people sprawled in the grass around it.

"I was asleep when it happened," Phillis Lowe, 23, said this morning from her home at 180 Jefferson Ave. "When I woke up, the bus was up straight."

"It was surprising that injuries weren't more severe," said Howard. "It also seems unusual that people were thrown from the bus . . . the bus did not roll over onto anyone."

"After that, the driver called and asked if everybody was OK," said Ms. Gordon. "He came to the back, got the baby and helped to get everybody out."

State Police officers identified the injured as:

Miriam Mcuzaque, 24, of Nairobi, Kenya, and Esther Carrie, 47, of Augusta, Ga., were in fair condition at Erie County Medical Center. McKnight was treated and released from the Medical Center this morning.

Susan Bamford, 22, of Pendleton; Terrence McKinnon, 23, of Niagara Falls, and Kathryn Buchwald, 22, of Long Island, were treated at Buffalo General Hospital and released.

Ms. Lowe was treated and released from Children's Hospital. Her nephew, Del-Quince Lowe, 8 months, also of 180 Jefferson, was in fair condition at Children's. Loveasia Bey, 3, and her sister, Sha-asia Bey, 4, both of 227 Prospect Ave., were in good condition at Children's Hospital.

Shatisha Bey, 23, of 227 Prospect, was in fair condition at Sisters Hospital, and Linsey Carrie, 42, of Augusta, Ga., was in fair condition at Genesee Memorial with Ms. Gordon.

Police said Ms. Mcuzaque, Esther Carrie, McKinnon, Ms. Buchwald, Ms. Lowe and Del-Quince were ejected.