I read with great interest the recent article concerning the Hall of Fame election of Sabres great Gilbert Perreault. I look back with a sense of pride that a star of his magnitude was associated with my home town hockey team. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to watch him play the game so masterfully for so many years.

However, it seems unfortunate that in an article that should have been concerned only with his illustrious career, that once again the all to frequently documented ill feelings between Gilbert and the Sabres organization is prominently mentioned. Unquestionably, the differences of option, which arose shortly after Perreault's retirement, have resulted in a distancing of the two sides which may never be resolved.

But in a story which should be devoted to his many accomplishments, don't dwell on an unfortunate dark incident which is already several years past.

Let's instead remember Gil Perrault as a man who gave everything he had to both the Buffalo Sabres and this community, and was one of the finest to ever play the game of hockey. Truly a class act.

DAVE REICHERT

Buffalo