A teen-ager whose infant was seriously beaten earlier this week passed a lie detector test Friday, Detective Frank Coney said.

Test results showed the 15-year-old mother was "telling the truth" in denying responsibility for her 6-month-old son's serious injuries, Coney said. Police will question other persons, he said.

Meanwhile, Detective Capt. Louis Curcione said the child, a patient at Oschner Clinic in New Orleans, was reported in improved condition Friday. The infant was transferred to Louisiana from Children's Hospital in Buffalo because a specialized life support machine at Children's was in use, Curcione explained.

Police are withholding the identities of the child, his mother and father.