Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges they sold an ounce of suspected cocaine to a Sheriff's Department undercover narcotics officer.

Efrain Alvarez, 25, of 313 15th St. and Gerard Garcia, 33, of 116 Plymouth Ave. were charged with felony possession and sale of a controlled substance. The $1,400 transaction, investigators said, occurred at Seventh and Carolina streets.

The arrests resulted from from a tip about cocaine dealing near Columbus Hospital, Sheriff Thomas F. Higgins said. The arrests were made at 1:30 p.m.