Three area teachers have been chosen as finalists in the National Science Foundation's annual Presidential Awards for Excellence contest.

Henry S. Dewey, math teacher at Maple West School in Williamsville, was named in the elementary category. Daniel E. Gard, science teacher at Main Street Elementary School in East Aurora, and Timothy J. McNamara, math teacher at Nichols School in Buffalo, were honored in the secondary-schools category.

The three are among 11 educators from New York who will vie for four $7,500 grants to be awarded by a presidential committee in August. Four teachers from each U.S. state and territory receive a grant -- one each for elementary and secondary teachers in math and science.