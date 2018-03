Disadvantaged children are harder to educate, but schools with the greatest number of children in poverty end up giving them less.

When Johnny The income level He's in a school and this much is spent lives in: in his district population where annually on his (per pupil) is: pupils in poverty education make up: (1989-90 figures): Buffalo... $40,604 29 percent $6,233 Alden..... $50,560 5 percent $6,997 Williamsville.. $96,352 3 percent $7,321