After traveling in New England, Frank N. Ardus Jr. and his bride, the former Cheryl L. Covert, will live in Hamburg. SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Hamburg, was the setting Saturday at 2 p.m. for their wedding.

The Rev. Robert J. Hora heard their vows. Mr. and Mrs. Claude R. Covert Jr. of Hamburg are the bride's parents. Mr. and Mrs. Frank N. Ardus Sr. of Niagara Falls are the bridegroom's parents. A reception was given in Scranton Fire Hall.

The bride, drilling department secretary for Empire Soils Investigations Inc., is a graduate of Hamburg High School. The bridegroom, Ransomville Automotive store manager, is a graduate of LaSalle High School.