A newly hired bodyguard for "scream comic" Sam Kinison has been arrested for investigation of rape after Kinison's girlfriend was assaulted, then shot at her attacker in the entertainer's home, officials said.

Kinison slept through the incident Wednesday night at his Hollywood Hills house, police said Thursday.

Kinison's girlfriend was treated for the sexual assault but no one was hit by the four shots fired from a .44-caliber Magnum pistol, police Capt. Rick Dinse said.

Unway Carter, 22, described by police Detective Gil Jones as Kinison's 6-foot, 4-inch, 300-pound bodyguard, was arrested early Thursday.

Dinse said Kinison met Carter on Wednesday night at a private party at a Hollywood club. The officer said that Kinison apparently invited Carter to serve as a bodyguard, "for lack a better term," and then later invited him to the house.

Kinison, 36, is known for his screaming, foul-mouthed act that has brought protests from women and gay groups and admiration from mostly young, male crowds.