Citicom Inc. announced today that it will begin construction immediately on the second office tower at Key Center at Fountain Plaza.

W. Bernard Herman, chairman of the Toronto-based developer, said that Key Center had found an excellent acceptance in the marketplace and that the second tower would enhance the attractiveness of the complex.

The second tower will offer 13 floors and more than 168,000 square feet of leaseable office space, again sitting on the two-story podium.