The Lockport Eagles Club has restructured the mortgage on its hall at 6614 Lincoln Ave., Town of Lockport, terminating foreclosure action.

J. Michael Fitzgerald, counsel and member of the 85-year-old fraternal organization, said the refinancing took place Tuesday with the Permanent Savings Bank. The building will "remain in operation and continue to be a viable part of the Lockport community," he said.

The club's mortgage problems were confirmed last September, although its members were said to have been making required mortgage payments of more than $4,000 a month since moving in.

The club had continued to accept bookings for receptions, meetings and other activities.