Two Buffalo residents were arrested Tuesday on felony drug charges.

Winston Foy, 22, of 353 Porter Ave. and Sydney St. John, 22, of 104 York St. were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bail pending appearances today in City Court.

Police said the two were arrested near the 13th Street playground about 4:20 p.m., when they were observed selling suspected crack cocaine. Numerous vials of the drug were seized, police added.