THE ALMANAC
Thursday, May 31
Data At noon Temperature ............61 Humidity................47% Wind Velocity............Sw-20 High this date/1919 .... 90
Low this date/1966 .... 39
Lake temperature .... 51
This Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 76
Minimum temperature .... 59
Character of day .... Rain
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 5:39
Sunset today .... 8:46
Sunrise tomorrow .... 5:39
Wednesday, May 30
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 47 2 am 46 3 am 44 4 am 43 5 am 43 6 am 42 7 am 43 8 am 46 9 am 50 10 am 51 11 am 53 Noon 54 1 pm 56 2 pm 57 3 pm 60 4 pm 61 5 pm 62 6 pm 59 7 pm 57 8 pm 55 9 pm 53 10 pm 51 11 pm 49 Midnt 47
Temperatures
High at 5 p.m. .... 62
Low at 6 a.m. .... 42
Average high this date.... 71
Average low this date .... 51
High this date/1897 .... 9
Low this date/1961 .... 34
Precipitation
Wednesday .... None
Lake temperature .... 53
Share this article