Feuding family owners of two designer blue jeans companies settled a multimillion-dollar dispute, but hours later a row developed among the lawyers.

A lawyer for Guess? Inc., which settled a legal battle with Jordache as jurors were deliberating Wednesday, jeopardized the deal by seeking a $17.7 million lien on the settlement, another Guess lawyer contended.

Marshall Grossman, who represented Guess during the trial, filed the notice for a lien to make sure he would get his salary bonus, said Pierce O'Donnell, who represented Guess in the settlement negotiations.

"It's a very treacherous act to have a lawyer turn on his client," said O'Donnell, who described the Guess clients as "outraged."