Voters in the Akron School District approved the 1990-91 budget and elected trustees Tuesday.

The budget, totaling $10,447,553, was approved 335-253.

Under the spending plan, the district tax rate would increase 84 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to $11.70.

The budget includes an 8.7 percent increase in staff salaries and an 8.6 percent negotiated increase for teacher salaries. The district's average daily per-pupil cost will increase from $33.44 to $36.32.

Board member Patrick J. Whiting Jr. was re-elected to a three-year term with 361 votes. His opponent, Barbara Nadrowski, polled 346. Susan LaFromboise picked up 356. She will take over the seat vacated by Board President James A. Berry, who did not seek re-election. Lewis Tandy received 317 votes in a losing bid. Their terms begin July 1.