THE HOUSE has now passed a stronger-than-expected bill to modernize the U.S. Clean Air Act. Its constructive vote immensely improves chances for a new law to help dispel smog and conquer insidious pollution in the air Americans breathe.

To their credit, all five Western New York House members supported the complex environmental package, which now heads for a House-Senate conference assigned to iron out differences with a Senate bill adopted earlier this spring.

Negotiations could be intense. But if the conferees pick and choose well, and if they keep in mind the public's strong backing for the environment, then a productive law can be on the books by year's end or earlier.

That would be no small accomplishment.

Thirteen years have come and gone since the 1970 Clean Air Act was last updated -- years of false starts, frustrating delays, intractable differences among commercial and environmental interests and a stubborn inability on Capitol Hill to mold reasonable compromises.

Signs are more promising now. Many of the big substantive provisions of the House and Senate bills are similar.

Both would impose steep reductions in acid rain contaminants, a major benefit for Western New York forests and streams as well as for those of the Northeast and Canada. Both would tighten emission standards for automobile tailpipes. They would require states to implement programs to reduce smog in the nation's largest cities. Industry would have to install in its plants the best-available technology to cut toxic emissions. An incredible 2.6 billion pounds of this stuff was released into the air in 1988.

The new, stricter standards would be costly, but those costs can be justified. We must end the pollution in our air that health experts estimate causes 50,000 early deaths each and every year.

The House also ventured beyond these broad areas of agreement.

It approved a compromise program to phase out chemicals that pose threats to the ozone layer. It did not go as far as it might have on clean fuels but did shape some advances there as well.

In a key difference from both the Senate and the Bush administration, the House authorized $250 million over five years in extended unemployment and training benefits for coal workers who lose their jobs because of higher clean-air standards.

If this section survives the conference, it should be tightly limited. Otherwise it might create a costly precedent, opening up an enormous federal liability for workers in any vocation who might claim job losses from higher environmental standards.

President Bush's apparent desire for a break in the long clean-air deadlock should help make the bill happen.

Above all, Congress has finally shown the will to compromise. Better a modern law than continued argument as the air gets dirtier.