The older you get, the harder it is to do two things at once, according to studies at the University of Southern California.

That's because age reduces the ability to screen out irrelevant information, says Dr. Joan McDowd, an assistant professor of psychology.

Dr. McDowd and a team of researchers studied 64 adults with normal hearing -- half 65 years or older and half 18 to 22. The subjects listened to two different stimuli -- a series of 20 tones and, in the background, a radio drama. Half the subjects in each age group were told to count the tones, while the other half was told to ignore the tones.

"When people first hear something new, like an unfamiliar noise, their heart rate decreases," says Dr. McDowd. "But as they get used to the sound, their heart rate, as well as other physiological measures of attention . . . no longer responds to the noise."

By the 12th tone in the study, most of the young subjects' heart rates no longer changed in response to the tone, but the heart rates of the young subjects told to count the tones continued to respond to them longer than did those of the group told to ignore them.

By contrast, nearly all of the older adults' heart rates changed in response to the tones throughout the experiment. Whether these subjects were asked to count or to ignore the tones made no difference.