A citizens group lobbying for increased public access on Buffalo cable television videotaped a "Studio of the Streets" program on the steps of City Hall Friday and intends to air supporters' remarks.

About 50 people, most of them passers-by, turned out to speak on-camera in support of efforts by the First Amendment Network for Public Access Television, according to Tony Conrad, a group member.

The group wants the Common Council to find a new public-access cable operator and to heighten awareness of public-access television.

"We're just bringing cardboard signs and bullhorns and just getting up there and asking people what they want to say on television," Conrad said. "They've (Buffalonians) never been confronted by this opportunity before, and the main feature about public access is outreach."

One of the supporters Friday was Masten Council Member David A. Collins, who said he will back efforts to improve public-access television.

Conrad and Brian Springer, a spokesman for the First Amendment Network, said the group plans to hold "Studio of the Streets" rallies at noon each Friday until a new cable operator is found.

Currently, TCI of New York airs videotapes, prepared by outside producers, on cable channel 10, but there are no production facilities or equipment available for users.