While the number of ethnic minorities in the nation continues to grow, many Americans still cling to myths about such issues as interracial marriages and relationships, said members of an advocacy group at a national convention Saturday in Amherst.

Members of the Association of Multiethnic Americans, a consortium of more than 40 groups from across the United States, said that the group's goal is to promote acceptance of people from all races and to remove misconceptions about "mixed relationships."

"A lot of the stuff that's portrayed in the media is not accurate," said Ramona Douglass, the association's vice president of public relations who has appeared on the "Oprah Winfrey Show" as an expert on biracial families.

"A myth is that we (interracial couples) don't survive as families," said Ms. Douglass, whose mother was Italian and whose father was black and Native American. Her own interracial marriage has lasted for more than 30 years.

"I don't know many homogeneous couples with that kind of track record," she added.

Words like "exploitative," "myth" and "misunderstanding" came up often, as members said that community and family resistance to interracial relationships are the rule, not the exception.

Members also said they resent the format of the 1990 U.S. Census form, which lists certain specific racial/ethnic categories and a box to check off "other" for those outside those categories. They said this category presents a problem for multiethnics, who include adoptive parents, interracially married or dating couples and adult children in biracial families.

"I did not fill it out because 'other' is not a category," Ms. Douglass said. "I am not an 'other,' I'm a human being."

Other members said they either left the section blank or answered "biracial" or "multiracial."

"I think there's a real social issue in this country to find out an analysis of the number of multiethnic people out there," said association president Carlos Fernandez, adding that census numbers do not include those people.

The association also counsels married and dating interracial couples on coping with possible resentment and ostracizing from their families. Some member groups also offer religious counseling to help couples deal with feelings of guilt they may encounter.

"Usually the couple involved (in an interracial relationship) have no problem, but their communities and families just add to the pressures that are already there," said Nancy Brown, president of Multiracial Americans of Southern California (MASC).

The national group also has a military connection. U.S. Staff Sgt. Ken Berg heads the Multicultural Families Support Group, organized last January and located at Fort Ritchie, Md. He said his group consists of active and retired service personnel and defense contractors involved in interracial relationships.

The association's first member group, International and Cultural Pride, was formed in San Francisco in 1979. "I-Pride's" president, Carlos Fernandez, also serves as president of the national group, formed in Berkeley, Calif., in 1988 with 14 chapters.