San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the destination of Samuel J. Serra and his bride, the former Loretta Licata, whose marriage took place Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Niagara Falls.

The Rev. Louis S. Klein performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Licata of Niagara Falls and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Salvatore Serra of Commonwealth Avenue. A reception was given in Days Inn Falls View.

The newly married couple will be at home in Kenmore.

A graduate of Niagara County Community College, the bride is a bank representative in Norstar Bank, Niagara Falls. The bridegroom, an engineer in American Diamond Tool Co., was graduated from Buffalo State College.