A Buffalo man was sentenced Friday to eight to 24 years in prison for trying to kill two men during an argument over a pair of cowboy boots.

State Supreme Court Justice Julian F. Kubiniec imposed the term on Paul P. Brutcher, 27, of Walden Avenue.

Brutcher was convicted April 17 after a two-week, non-jury trial on charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the Nov. 10, 1987 shooting of John Kuster, 21, and Shawn Grosch, 25, outside the Sweet Avenue home of Brutcher's girlfriend.

Brutcher told the judge he blacked out during an argument with the victims over a pair of cowboy boots that he was going to buy from them. He said he is trying the get his life back together.

Brutcher fired 28 shots at the victims from two .22-caliber rifles he kept at his girlfriend's house.

Grosch of Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, was shot twice in the back and once in the left shoulder. Kuster of Woltz Avenue was shot in the abdomen. Both men recovered.