NFL official confirms Csonka meeting

An NFL official confirmed Friday that former Miami Dolphins star Larry Csonka conferred with the league's Management Council before beginning his campaign two weeks ago to unseat Gene Upshaw as bargaining agent for the players' union, according to a report in the Fort Lauderdale News & Sun-Sentinel.

But Management Council Public Relations Director John Jones added, there was nothing improper about the meeting and there is no collusion between Csonka and the NFL.

The controversy began two days ago, when Upshaw charged Csonka with being a pawn of the NFL in its three-year battle to break a bargaining impasse with the union.

Upshaw claimed Jack Donlan, executive director of the Management Council, told them in meetings with NFL owners last February that Csonka was waiting in the wings to mount a campaign to replace Upshaw. Upshaw said Donlan was seeking approval from the owners to give Csonka a sign to proceed.

Neither Csonka nor Donlan could be reached for comment.

Csonka is trying to replace Upshaw by gathering authorization signatures from approximately 750 of the 1,600 NFL players.

Voss takes Oregon Open lead

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Brian Voss built a 107-pin lead over Pete Weber after five rounds of the Professional Bowlers Association $150,000 Oregon Open.

Voss was in the same position after five rounds of last week's Seattle Open, eventually losing the title match to finish second. His pinfall for 34 games this week, including 30 bonus pins for each match-play victory, was 8,335.

Steve Wunderlich was third at 8,152, fourth-round leader Tony Westlake had 8,144 and Mark Baker, who led two earlier rounds, had 8,121.

Atlantic 10 seeks new members

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- With Penn State on the way out, Atlantic 10 Conference athletic directors are looking around for additional members.

Commissioner Ron Betrovich said the conference's athletic directors have charged their membership committee with developing an expansion plan for the 1991-92 academic year.

At the same time, the Metro Conference has been meeting in Florida and discussing a Raycom Inc. report recommending it expand to an all-sports format and invite West Virginia University, an Atlantic 10 member and the University of Miami, an independent, to join.

Penn State announced last year it will leave the Atlantic 10, which does not compete in football, to join the Big 10 Conference.

Panel advises against Quarry bout

MADISON, Wis. -- A boxing panel formed at the request of Gov. Tommy Thompson advised the Wisconsin Department of Regulation and Licensing to reject an application for a boxing card that includes former heavyweight contender Jerry Quarry, who has not fought professionally in 13 years.

The panel, created Wednesday, has advised Department Secretary Marlene Cummings to deny promoter Gary Pliner's application for the June 9 card in Lake Geneva due to insufficient information provided on the boxers.

The panel also discussed the 45-year-old Quarry's fitness to fight. Quarry, except for two exhibition bouts in 1983, has not fought since 1977.

Hitchcock-Eckhert oust ex-champions

Peter Hitchcock and guest Philip Eckhert of the University of Minnesota Club eliminated the four-time champion duo of Ed Marlette Jr. and Gary Conover in the Country Club of Buffalo's 69th annual Memorial Day Tournament, the oldest four-day match-play tourney in the country.

The Hitchcock-Eckhert tandem, last year's medalists, scored a 1-up victory over Marlette and Conover, the latter a former Buffalo attorney now living in Talladega, Ala., to advance to today's quarterfinals.

The duo of Mark Bonner and Brookfield's Jeffrey Rochwarger, who trailed by three strokes after the 11th hole, rallied to defeat John Walsh Jr. and Charles Dearborn (Aspree, Fla.), 1 up, in the best comeback of the day.

Defending champions Paul Griffin and his guest, Bob Bishop of Altoona, Pa., failed to qualify for the championship flight.

Capriati may oppose Sanchez

American Jennifer Capriati, 14, the dangerous unseeded floater in the French Open, drew a spot in the same quadrant as defending champion Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario.

Capriati, who joined the tour in March, has climbed to a No. 24 ranking. Only 16 players are seeded at the French Open, and the names of the remaining players were selected in a drawing.

If Capriati plays up to her reputation and if Sanchez-Vicario plays up to her No. 3 seed, they would face each other in the fourth round. Capriati, an easy winner over Sanchez-Vicario in their last meeting, is playing in her first Grand Slam event.

On the court, Jim Courier and Brad Gilbert scored straight-set singles victories and the United States beat the Soviet Union, 2-1, to advance to the final of the $1.3 million ATP World Team Cup in Duesseldorf, West Germany.

Courier beat Alexander Volkov, 6-4, 6-2, while Gilbert defeated Andrei Cherkasov 6-2, 6-3.

Courier and Ken Flach were upset, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, by Andrei Olshovski and Vladimir Gabrichidze in the doubles.

In Marbella, Spain, Spain took a 2-1 lead over the United States in the Nation's Cup as Sanchez Vicario and Conchita Martinez overwhelmed Zina Garrison and Lori McNeil in the doubles, 6-1, 6-3.

The outcome of the clay court event will be decided today when Capriati of the U.S. team faces Sanchez Vicario and Garrison plays Martinez.