Matilda Cuomo greeted pupils today at Buffalo's Italian language magnet school with "buon giorno" and the news that they will have mentors to help them succeed next year.

Mrs. Cuomo, who founded and heads the state mentoring program, visited Frank A. Sedita School 38 on Vermont Street to explain her idea to Western New York.

By next fall, she said, each of Sedita's sixth-graders will have a local business person as a friend and adviser.

"We need you to be as educated as possible," she told fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders at an assembly.

The 5,000-member Council of Small Business Enterprises will supply the mentors from among its members, who are employers of 100 or fewer workers. So far, 20 mentors are signed up for training with William D. Bennett, who is organizing the program here and already has started it at the Buffalo Vocational Education Center, where he is principal.

"The business mentors will go into the school to teach business basics," Bennett said. He said the adults will work with the children one-on-one, with the aim of keeping them in school. They also will try to show the youngsters something about their own businesses and what it takes to succeed.

In her talk, Mrs. Cuomo told the children about an Albany child she mentors. Mrs. Cuomo sees the 11-year-old once a week and talks to her on the telephone some evenings.

"Mentoring will be part of our routine some day," she said. "Two parents have to work. Women work part time. The fact that we have divorce and single parents like we never had before, that too, has changed the situation,"

In New York State, 43,000 students drop out each year and dropping out often means other problems including drugs and unplanned pregnancy, she said. But for those who work hard there are Liberty scholarships, a state program backed by the governor.

"If you stay in school and study hard and qualify for any New York State College . . . you will go to college," she promised.

For the adults she had a slightly different message: "Mentoring will save children's lives. They will stay in school. If you don't do this out of compassion, do it out of self-interest."

Interim Superintendent Albert Thompson told the students that because of interested adults -- starting with teachers who took an interest in him -- he had attained more success than he imagined as a child.

"A number of people adopted me as mentors," he said.