The county Department of Senior Services will sponsor a complimentary card program from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 15 at the Mang Community Center, 135 Wilbur Ave.,

Kenmore.

The cards entitle senior citizens to reduced bus fares and price reductions at more than 3,200 local businesses, according to county Legislator Charles M. Swanick,

D-Kenmore.

The cards will be available to those 65 years old or older. Those interested in obtaining this photo ID card must bring with them proof of age, such as a birth certificate, baptismal papers or a driver's license.

Several other services for senior citizens will be available, including testing for hypertension; Carrier Alert Program; computerized cancer risk assessment and health information, and consumer

information.

Volunteers from the Mobile Assistance Program for the Elderly will also be available to answer senior citizens' questions about community

services.

For those who are eligible for programs such as the Home Energy Assistance Program, Medicaid, food stamps and Supplemental Security Income, there will be a monthly discount of $2.60 a month offered on their household telephone bill.