Two local lake-level control advocates have won key committee posts in an international study of water fluctuations in the Great Lakes.

South Shore Coalition co-chairmen E. David Rebmann of Hoover Beach and James Harrity of Hamburg will serve on International Joint Commission panels for the second phase of a multiyear lake level study mandated by the United States and Canada.

"This is a big step forward for us," said Rebmann, who has been critical of governmental studies on the lake level problem in the past and termed the first phase of the study a failure.

Rebmann will be one of 18 Great Lakes Basin residents who will serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee, which will act as a review board for all aspects of the second-phase effort. Harrity and Rebmann both will serve on the study's Communication Task Group, which will work out ways to provide water level data for informational and emergency planning uses.

The Advisory Board will meet June 5 in Detroit, and will name two new members to the IJC's Lake Levels Reference Study Board. The expansion stems from a push the two local coalition leaders started through the International Great Lakes Coalition, and was supported by Reps. Bill Paxon, R-Williamsville, and Henry J. Nowak, D-Buffalo.

The international coalition, representing shoreline residents throughout the Great Lakes Basin, also will meet in Michigan June 2 to discuss the issues and emphasize the link between water quality and water quantity in the region.

"As bad as the water is, as reported by the IJC in the latest water quality report for near-normal lake levels, we fear what will happen in extreme high water when more toxic materials are wasted into the lakes," Rebmann said.

"The 1986 storms washed untold amounts of toxic substances, stored on the shore throughout the basin, into the water. We will again stress the fact that water quality is directly related to water quantity."