The weekend shooting of a man at a Paderewski Drive lounge may have been in retaliation for another shooting on Herman Street, police said Monday night.

Joseph Coleman, 27, of 533 Goodyear Ave. reportedly was attending a birthday party Sunday in Mr. P's Lounge when two men entered and gunned him down, police said.

About 50 people in the bar watched as Coleman fell to the floor. He was listed in fair condition in Buffalo General Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a bullet wound of the abdomen, according to Michael Shaw, the hospital's public relations director.

Investigators said Coleman may have known the gunmen, who fled in a gray Pontiac Trans Am.

Police said Coleman was gunned down in apparent retaliation for the shooting of Homer Patton, 19, of Herman Street, who was shot near his home early Saturday.

Police did not say whether they have a motive in the Patton shooting. He was reported in fair condition Monday night in the Erie County Medical Center, where he was being treated for wounds to the throat, right side and buttock.