Former tennis star Arthur Ashe told 2,200 graduates of the State University College at Brockport that dealing with a culturally diverse world would be their greatest challenge.

"You'll have to learn how to get along with the rest of the world," said Ashe, a former Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion and author of a book about black athletes.

"Cultural diversity is something you'll have to deal with, whether you like it or not," he said at Sunday's commencement. "There are now several clusters of power in the world, and there are no longer advantages to being an American.

"Cultural diversity is like a marriage: You have to work at it."