AS IF SETTING records for tardiness and overall spending weren't enough, state legislators passed another milestone that should rile taxpayers: the estimated $132 million allocated for favored pork barrel projects is also a new high.

Lawmakers' largess came even as the state had to postpone an income tax cut and raise other taxes and fees to close a budget gap. If ever there was a year in which lawmakers had the perfect cover for abolishing the "members' items" process, this was it.

Instead, it was business as usual -- only more so. The money was doled out by party leaders for projects pushed by favored legislators or to those who are expecting tight races and can use the funding as the centerpiece in a new press release.

Lawmakers accuse Gov. Cuomo of also using the budget to buy points from local voters by including pet projects. But a key difference is that the governor's budget is subject to detailed scrutiny by the Legislature, the press and the public.

The legislators' additions, however, are made at the last minute with no review at all.

The result is an undisciplined process in which funding for such suspect initiatives as formation of a pipe band by the Ancient Order of Hibernians on Long Island or the Latham Lassie Softball League is mixed in with projects whose wide-ranging benefit give them a legitimate claim for state support.

Three years ago, Cuomo called for an end to the process. But if it wasn't ended this year, when the state faced its worst budget problems in 15 years, there probably is no end in sight.

An alternative is to establish rules to ensure that legislators' projects undergo a meaningful review so that only those that are truly deserving of state support get funded. Common Cause, a government watchdog group, recommends a few simple reforms that could at least give the process some credibility.

First, lawmakers who want to submit projects for inclusion in the budget should have to do so far enough ahead of the deadline so that their proposals can be scrutinized and weighed against those of their colleagues.

Second, the state should establish criteria that projects must meet to qualify for funding. Are satellite dishes for local schools -- at least two were funded this year -- a state responsibility, or is that the type of project a locality should be responsible for?

Albany also might want to consider some type of cap on the funding. Though lawmakers have annually insisted they spend only $80 million each year on pork barrel allocations, a yearly Associated Press analysis tallied $91 million in such spending last year and $132 million in this year's budget.

Finally, Cuomo should consider using his veto pen for a change. That might force the Legislature to come up with a better way.