THIS IS A story about outdoor cooking -- a subject that has changed a good deal since folks squatted around the fire and watched a sabre-toothed tiger paw sputter merrily away.

And for once, it's a story bearing good news. We can grill guilt-free this summer, according to the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Research Institute.

These organizations once advised grilling in moderation -- because, they said, fat dripping onto the flames created benzopyrene, a cancer-causing agent. The benzopyrene is carried by the smoke back to the food.

This is still true. But John Lough, vice president for public affairs at the American Institute for Cancer Research, in Washington, D.C., says the risk is minimal.

We barbecue in moderation in this country, he points out.

The situation might be different in a Third World country, where people cook over open fires every day.

Lough emphasized that it is important that people change their grilling menus. He advises lean fish, skinless chicken, lean burgers and well-trimmed steaks.

And he recommends that grillers eat smaller portions to minimize the risk of both cancer and heart disease. He suggests that fruits and vegetables should play a larger role in cookout menus.

If you've never tried grilling fruits or vegetables, you're in for a treat. Nearly all fresh vegetables, for example, can be cooked over an open fire. The resulting smoky flavor and crusty exterior make them hard to resist.

Simply coat the fresh vegetables lightly with oil, adding herbs or spices, if you like, for extra flavor. Cook them on the grill with the entree if you have room, turning them once or twice. Remove from direct heat when the vegetables are just tender.

If you wish, you may cook the vegetables before the entree and hold them at the side of the grill to keep them warm.

Grilled corn on the cob is espe cially wonderful. You can cook it in the husk: Soak in ice water for 10 minutes; drain, then grill 4 to 6 inches above the heat for 15 to 20 minutes. Turn occasionally; remove from heat when the husks are black.

If you're feeding a crowd, note that the corn on the cob can first be cooked in boiling water on the stove and then placed on an oiled grill for just a minute or two.

Tomatoes are delicious grilled, too. Halve them and dip into flavored bread crumbs for extra crunch.

If you prefer, vegetables can be cooked and heated on the grill in foil packets. They also can be cooked in foil packets directly in the fire.

Grilled fruit makes a great ending to the meal; it also makes a good side dish with meat or chicken.

Nothing could be easier. Brush fruit halves (peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots, pears) with melted butter or light vegetable oil. Sprinkle with cinnamon or nutmeg. Grill in a wire basket, testing for doneness after allowing about 3 minutes per side. (Fruit should be just barely done.)

GRILLED SALAD NICOISE

4 small red potatoes, halved

Caper Vinaigrette, recipe follows

2 tuna steaks, about 1 inch thick

3/4 pound green beans, trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 head leaf lettuce

12 cherry tomatoes

1 red onion, thinly sliced

4 hard-cooked eggs, halved

1 can (2 ounces) flat anchovy fillets, drained

1/4 cup oil cured black olives

Cook potatoes in boiling water until they are just tender. While still warm, cut in half lengthwise and toss with 3 tablespoons Caper Vinaigrette; set aside.

Cook green beans in boiling water until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain; rinse under cold running water. Drain and set aside.

Prepare a hot fire. Brush tuna with olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Place on oiled grill set 4 to 6 inches over ashen coals. Grill, turning once or twice, until tuna is just cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove; let cool to room temperature.

Line a large platter with the lettuce leaves. Break tuna into coarse chunks; place in center of platter. Arrange potatoes, green beans, tomatoes red onion and eggs decoratively around tuna.

Crisscross anchovy fillets on top; scatter olives over all. Drizzle 1/4 cup Caper Vinaigrette over salad. (Pass remaining dressing at the table.) Makes 4 servings. (Adapted from "365 Great Barbecue and Grilling Recipes" by Lonnie Gandara, Harper & Row, 1990.)

CAPER VINAIGRETTE

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup tarragon or white wine vinegar

3/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons capers, drained

Combine mustard, salt and pepper and vinegar. Whisk in olive oil until well-blended. Stir in capers. Makes 1 1/4 cups.

HERB MARINATED LAMB

1/2 cup olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

6 sprigs rosemary

8 sage leaves

2 strips lemon peel (2 by 3 inches)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 leg of lamb, butterflied and trimmed of fat

Combine in a large casserole: olive oil, onion, garlic, lemon juice, rosemary, sage leaves, lemon peel, salt and pepper. Add lamb; turn to coat. Marinate 4 to 6 hours or in the refrigerator overnight. Remove and bring to room temperature.

Prepare a hot fire. Sear lamb 5 minutes or each side. Raise grill (or move lamb to gentler heat) and cook 15 to 20 minutes per side, basting occasionally with the marinade. Remove lamb and slice paper thin to serve. Makes 8 servings. If desired, serve with grilled fruit.

Note: The advantage of using a butterflied cut of lamb is that the meat is of several thicknesses. Those who like their meat well-done can eat from the thinner edges; those who like meat rare can eat from the thicker part. The only way to determine doneness is to cut into the meat. As a rule, figure about 10 minutes per side for rare.

GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN

1/3 cup oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt to taste

Dash cayenne pepper

1 Chicken, quartered (skin removed, if desired)

Combine oil, lemon juice, water, soy sauce, paprika, honey, mustard, garlic, salt and cayenne in a small pan and heat through, stirring well.

Place chicken quarters over medium heat and grill about 20 minutes per side or until chicken is done. Brush with the sauce frequently. Makes 4 servings.