A 13-year-old Akron boy was seriously burned in a gasoline fire about 2:45 p.m. Sunday while playing with friends in a cave in a field behind his home, fire officials said.

Thomas Henning of 285 Akron Road was in serious condition in the intensive care unit of Children's Hospital with burns of the face, hands and legs, the nursing supervisor said.

"We're not sure whether they were trying to start a fire with gasoline or some gasoline was thrown on the fire to get it burning," Chief Brian Murray of the Akron Volunteer Fire Company said.

The injured youth was taken home by his friends and help was summoned.

He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center by the Akron fire ambulance before being transferred to Children's.