A woman remained hospitalized Sunday with back injuries she suffered after she jumped from a porch roof when police arrived early Saturday at a North 10th Street residence with a search warrant.

Mary K. Buchanan, 26, was listed in stable condition in Olean General Hospital.

Police found items taken in a Wednesday burglary in an attic bedroom of the residence, officers said.

After the discovery, officers arrested four other occupants of the same house on charges linked with a reported theft of 57 cartons of cigarettes and candy bars and $200 cash from the South Union Street warehouse of Hamed Vending Co.

Accused of fifth-degree possession of stolen property were Allan Kensinger, 19, and a 16-year-old girl who was charged as a youthful offender. James A. Baker Jr., 17, and Matthew J. Washington, 20, both were charged with third-degree burglary.

The girl was released to her parents pending a City Court hearing Wednesday morning. The four men were taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail in Little Valley in lieu of $1,00 bail each. They also will appear Wednesday.

The officers reported that Miss Buchanan first leaped from a third-story window to the porch roof and then to the ground.