Louis L. Berger Jr., Cynthia Yarborough and Cynthia Duncan will receive awards Wednesday at the Buffalo Urban League's annual Evans-Young Humanitarian Awards dinner in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Berger will be presented the Evans-Young Humanitarian Medal for his service on the Urban League board and leadership in the capital fund drive that secured the organization's new headquarters at 15 E. Genesee St.

Ms. Yarborough will receive the Family Life Award for her determination and courage in maintaining family unity and playing a valuable role in community life.

Ms. Duncan will receive the Youth Award for promoting pride in city living.

Jack F. Kemp, U.S. secretary of housing and urban development and former Hamburg congressman, will be the main speaker.