Buffalo firefighters battled four fires, including three caused by arson, within 2 1/2 hours early Sunday.

The first blaze, at 2:48 a.m., was at 1477 Jefferson Ave., where a fire was set in the upper front area of a vacant 2 1/2 -story frame house, causing $10,000 damage to the structure, Battalion Chief Anthony Aquilino said.

Fifteen minutes later, firefighters responded to the first of two alarms at 201 Glenwood Ave., where a large vacant two-story garage burned, acting Division Chief Leon Bowers said. He estimated damage at $10,000.

The garage fire was only five blocks from the site of the first blaze, investigators said.

At 5:07 a.m., an arsonist torched a vacant one-story brick building at 692 William St., causing $1,500 damage, acting Battalion Chief John Rovnak said.

Another fire was caused by an overheated engine in a car parked between two houses at 57 and 59 Cornwall Ave.

The fire spread to the houses and caused a total of $45,000 damage, acting Battalion Chief Donald Stoeckl said.

Kerry Scott, who lives in the upper apartment at 59 Cornwall, parked his car and then fell asleep in it with the engine running, investigators said. Scott was able to get out of the car safely, they said.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries and remained on duty.