Former President Jimmy Carter will talk at 8 p.m. Thursday in the University at Buffalo's Alumni Arena on the North Campus in Amherst as the third speaker in the 1988-89 Distinguished Speakers Series on "Power and the Presidency."

A native of Plains, Ga., Carter was a peanut farmer and warehouse operator there, beginning in 1953 after service in as a Navy officer. He served for four years in the Georgia Senate and for four years as governor of Georgia. He was elected president in 1976 and defeated in the 1980 election by Ronald Reagan.

Carter has written several books. Since 1982, he has been a distinguished professor at Emory University in Atlanta and has provided hands-on support in the rebuilding of inner-city neighborhoods.

Tickets may be purchased in Capen Hall on the UB North Campus, in the Buffalo State College Student Union and at all Ticketron locations.