It's a battle that has pitted North America's last nomadic tribe against modern weapons of war.

Since 1986, fighter pilots from Canada, West Germany, the Netherlands and Britain have used 40,000 square miles of the Labrador region to practice low-level fighter aircraft flying, often as low as 100 feet from the ground.

Last year during the flying season, which runs between April and October, there were nearly 7,000 flights at treetop level in the area, along the northeast coast of Canada. There are expected to be more this year.

The Innus, an Eskimo tribe living in the region, claim the flights, which come crashing overhead without warning, are affecting the region's wildlife and causing stress and illness leading to suicide and alcoholism.

Since the arrival of the intense low-level flying, the important Caribou herds, which are hunted by the Innu, have changed their migratory patterns, the tribe has said.

Complicating matters, the Innu also claim ownership of the areas used by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization aircraft because no treaty was ever signed between the tribe and either the modern Canadian government or the former colonial government. The 10,000 Innu call the area Ntesinan, or "our land."

Labrador is a huge piece of land on the northeast corner of Quebec, although Newfoundland has jurisdiction over it.

The federal Department of Indian and Northern Affairs, which is responsible for negotiating land claims, has a backlog of claims and won't be able to get to the Innu issue for years, said John Crosbie, Newfoundland's Cabinet minister.

Low-level flying is necessary, said the base commander, Col. Phil Engstad, because it's the only way aircraft can avoid being detected by enemy radar. European countries cannot practice such flying in their own countries because there are too many people there and it's too dangerous, he said.

Much of the non-native population of Labrador supports the intrusion of the jets because of the boost to the economy brought by military spending at Goose Bay, an air base. Many residents hope NATO chooses Labrador for a Tactical Weapons Training Center, which will be used to train pilots in many types of aircraft and in the use of aircraft-delivered weapons.

NATO is expected to choose between the Labrador site and a site in Turkey at the end of this year. The federal and provincial governments are supporting the bid, and are confident the Labrador site is better suited to NATO's needs.

The Innu, however, have found allies in peace, environmental, and other groups in Canada and Europe. These groups have supported them financially in their battle.