Buffalo Frontier Unit 116 of the American Contract Bridge League will have its metropolitan sectional tournament Friday through Saturday at Erie Community College South Campus, 4140 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Play begins at 7 p.m. Friday with master and non-master pairs. At 1 p.m. Saturday, Flighted Pairs are scheduled. Flight A and Flight B will have double sessions. Flight C, for 100 or fewer master points, will have single sessions at 1 and 7 p.m. There will also be novice (under 20 master points) pair games at 1 and 7 p.m.

Next Sunday, Flight A and B teams will have double sessions, starting at noon. Flight C and novice teams will play a single session at noon and there will be a 99er pairs game (for players with up to 100 master points) at 5:45 p.m.

Joan Rose, 835-9779, is chairman of the sectional.

Seven free bridge lessons are being offered at Alan's Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting May 8 at 5:30 p.m. Call 832-0307 for details.

Williamsville Bridge Center will have a game at 11:30 a.m. Friday but will be closed Friday night and Saturday for the Buffalo sectional. Bill Rieker, 692-2900, will be directing. He will also be in charge of a handicap game at 12:30 p.m. May 13.

Club tournament at Lockport Duplicate Club April 18 was won by Pow and Jill Wooldridge with a 67 percent game. Second overall were Christine Pesce and Michael Kisiel with a 64.5 percent. The novice game was won by Francis Ritzenthaler and Al Wittcop with a 64.5 percent. Second were Jean Hays and Ruth Lounsbury with a 56 percent.

Blue Lantern game is scheduled for 1 p.m. next Sunday in the Blue Lantern Restaurant, Springbrook. Arlene Clark, 655-2324, is handling arrangements.

Duplicate Scores

Alan's Club Monday evening -- Novice game. North-south, Doreen Zacker and Mary Hardick, 17; east-west, Linda Vassallo and Peter Vassallo, 13.5; possible 24.

Alan's Club Tuesday evening -- Howell. Dorothy Boyd and Art Morth, 32.5; possible 48.

Alan's Club Wednesday evening -- North-south, Frank and Doris Coburn, 122, possible 192; east-west, Jane Yates and Marilyn Brunner, 111, possible 168.

Alan's Club Friday -- North-south, Roman and Ivy Gackowski, 101; east-west, Tony and Jayne Ralston, 100; possible 168.

Alan's Club Sunday afternoon -- Howell. Trudy Manher and Bette Ostolski, ; possible 48.

Aurora Duplicate Tuesday evening -- North-south, Joanne LaFay and Barb Speckman, 108; east-west, Jean Considine and Ruth Molerski, 117, possible 168.

Buffalo Whist Monday -- North-south, Chris Tellner and V.S. Vaidhyanathan, 165.5, possible 288; east-west, Alice Wile and Barbara Libby, 185, possible 312.

Center Bridge Club Wednesday (April 19) -- North-south, Evelyn Cleveland and Meg Klamp, 97.5; east-west, Ann Watkins and Joan Wood, 92.

Center Thursday (April 20) -- Howell. Helen Daniels and Minetta Lesniak, 27; Meg Klamp and Corky Dye, 26; possible 48.

Delaware Wednesday evening -- North-south, Audrey Phillips and Verna Walker, 90; east-west, Rupert Warren and Dick Siuggelkow, 87; possible 150.

Firemen's Fieldhouse Monday morning -- Howell. Jim Craig and Nancy Buettner, 12; Gordon Fake and Milt Bender, 11; possible 20.

Friday Dupliclub -- North-south, Sandy and Walt Wheeler, 86, possible 144; east-west, LaVerne Jenkins and Joyce Wilson, 76.5; possible 126.

Gibson Tuesday afternoon -- North-south, Shirley Weintraub and Betty Fudeman, 105; east-west, Pat Burns and Audrey Phillips, 104.5; possible 168.

Humboldt Tuesday -- Howell. Ryland E. Melford and Marvin M. Morris, 29; Lydia Wright and Mary Gordon, 26.5; possible 48.

Margaret McCarthy Friday night -- North-south, Verna Walker and Lily Jassy, 81, possible 144; east-west, Ceil Kennedy and Renzo Renzoni, 105, possible 168.

North Tonawanda YWCA Friday night -- North-south, Vince Pesce and Christine Pesce, 168, possible 280; east-west, John Lewis and John Valentine, 158, possible 240.

Regency Thursday evening -- North-south, Howard Foster and Andy Holt, 88.5, possible 144; Woody Berger and Liz Clark, 101, possible 168.

Williamsville Monday morning -- Howell. Thelma Ker and Helen Camp, 47.5, possible 72.

Williamsville Monday evening -- North-south, Spike Bittlinger and Bob Lipinsczyk, 175, possible 286; east-west, David Bradshaw and Bill Haring, 165, possible 264.

Williamsville Wednesday evening -- North-south, Christine Urbanek and Bev Cohen, and Joanne LaFay and Martha Walsh, (tie) 91; east-west, Jim Mathis and Jacques Stehlin, 112.5; possible 168.

Williamsville Thursday morning -- North-south, Bob Winkler and Dan Foley, 127; east-west, Paul Hess and Kathy Knupp, 150.5; possible 216. Williamsville Thursday evening -- North-south, Fran Ritzenthaler and Al Wittcop, 80.5; east-west, Jean Hays and Ruth Lounsbury, 87.5; possible 126.

Williamsville Friday evening -- North-south, Tom Wolstoncroft and Pow Wooldridge, 95, possible 144; east-west, Jim Mathis and Jill Wooldridge, 115.5, possible 168.

Williamsville Saturday afternoon -- North-south, Corky Dye and Jane Elze, 146.5; east-west, Bob Olin and Darlene Leighton, 172.5; possible 264.

Williamsville Friday (April 21) morning -- Howell. Trudy Manaher and Christine Pesce, 28.5; Bob Cruser and Niall Donoghue, 27.5; possible 50.