Three Buffalo area restaurants have been fined a total of $1,175 by the State Department of Labor for violations of the state's child labor laws.

They are: McDonalds restaurant, 333 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, fined $475 for allowing two minors to work for more than four hours on a school day and allowing six minors to work between midnight and 6 a.m.

Otto's Restaurant, 3972 Union Road, Cheektowaga, fined $450 for failing to obtain employment certificates from three minors and allowing one youth under 15 years old to work for more than three hours on a school day and between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

LaBella Kuchia Doro, 8226 Main St., Clarence, fined $250 for allowing a minor to work more than 28 hours a week.