A Mass of Christian Burial for Vincenzo Alaimo, a retired employee of Union Carbide Corp., will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 2488 Grand Ave.

Prayers will be said at 9 in the M.J. Colucci and Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Alaimo, 87, of Grand Avenue, died Tuesday (April 25, 1989) in Memorial Medical Center.

Born in Cerda, Sicily, he came to Niagara Falls in 1922. He retired in 1964 after preparing laboratory samples for 25 years.

Alaimo served with the Italian army in Tripoli in 1917. He also was a member of the Boys Club nutrition program.

Survivors include two sons, Silvio S. "Sy" of Phoenix, Ariz., and Pasquale J.; a brother, Agostino, and two grandchildren.