Q THERE WAS STORY in The News not too long ago claiming that elderly owners of mobile homes who also are veterans might be paying too much in property taxes and trailer-park rents. We'd like to know who we can contact about this, since we're both retired and live in a mobile home park.

-- J.T., East Aurora

A WE CONTACTED Joseph T. Pierson, the director of public information for the state Division of Equalization and Assessment in Albany, and he explains:

". . . If she or her husband are entitled to a partial real-property exemption, such as the exemption for eligible senior citizens or veterans, their mobile home should be separately assessed and taxed.

"If that is the case, they should make sure that the mobile home park owner gives them a reduction in the rent to compensate for the fact that they pay the property taxes on the mobile home directly, as opposed to through their rent payments.

"The mobile home park owner, in such a case, pays property taxes only on the land beneath the mobile home. Therefore, if the mobile home park owner is including in the rental charge both the taxes on the mobile home and the land, then the occupants who have a property tax exemption are paying twice the taxes they should on the mobile home, itself.

"If neither she nor her husband are entitled to a property tax exemption, there is no problem. If, however, they do not have an exemption on their home and it is separately assessed and taxed, they should notify the owner of the mobile home park that they are entitled to a decrease in their rent. That assumes, of course, that the mobile home park owner is charging them for property taxes to be paid on both the mobile home and the land.

"The state's Real Property Tax Law requires assessors to separately assess mobile homes that have property exemptions. There is no provision, however, mandating that the mobile home park owner reduce the rents charged to persons who separately are being billed by the town for property taxes on the mobile home.

"That's why the state Board of Equalization and Assessment is recommending that the law be amended to require rent reductions or rebates in such cases. The state board's recent report on mobile homes was developed as a result of a request from the office of Gov. Mario M. Cuomo."