The 1986 Tax Reform Act has had little impact on taxes paid by families of average income in 1988 and will have little effect in 1989, the Center for the Study of American Business says. Its study of tax reform's effects on taxes paid last year and this year shows that although the top marginal tax rate has been decreased significantly, most taxpayers did not pay less taxes.

"The results showed that the federal income tax payments of the four lowest income groups (up to $100,000) in 1988 and 1989 will not be markedly different from what they were in 1987," the study says. Only those in the top income brackets over $100,000 saw their tax bills fall in 1988. But those reductions of about 5 percent came after the tax bills of this group increased dramatically in 1987 when many popular tax deductions were curtailed, the study shows.