A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph J. Zawadzki, 73, a retired toolmaker, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Zawadzki, of Wing Street, died Monday (April 24, 1989) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw, shortly after becoming ill at home.

Zawadzki had worked for Motorola Inc. in Arcade. Before that, he was a dairy farmer.

He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church.

Surviving are his wife, Irene; three daughters, Judy Brooks of Sodus, Christine Broughton of Silver Springs and Elizabeth Wixon of Castile; three sons, Joseph Jr. of Cincinnati, Timothy of Collins, Colo., and Paul of Bliss; his mother, Anna Zawadzki of Machias; two brothers, Henry and Chet of Farmersville; five sisters, Jenny Campanini of Lancaster, Eugenia Szymanski of Hamburg, Irene Barrow and Eleanor DeMarti of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Dolores Cassady of Ocala, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.