Citing "escalating vandalism" on federal property, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that it will close a portion of the Riverwalk at night.

The corps said it will close the pedestrian bridge that connects the federal parking lot with the corps offices at dusk. The bridge is part of the Riverwalk that runs from downtown Buffalo to the Tonawandas.

A spokesman said people using the Riverwalk will have to use Niagara Street between Bridge Street and Hamilton Street during night hours. The bridge will be opened at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and federal holidays.

The corps said officials notified Buffalo, Erie County and the state about the closing.