The NFTA took steps Monday to ensure that minorities are included in future contracting requests issued by the authority.

After protests by Ernestine R. Green, a commission member, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority at first denied a contract to a consultant recommended by the staff because no minority contractors were included in requests for proposals.

But staff members indicated that Robert Coles, the only minority architect in the area, had asked that his name be removed from a list of prospective NFTA architects.

James H. Wolford, a commission member, then amended the resolution to require that letters be sent to minority contractors on all future projects, and the commission awarded the contract for consulting work on the proposed archives building at Greater Buffalo International Airport to Roberts-Shackleton Architects & Engineers.